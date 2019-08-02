Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $119,642.00 and $1.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.94 or 0.05711537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

