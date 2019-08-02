Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Navigant Consulting reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigant Consulting.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCI. TheStreet raised Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NCI stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 78,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.24 million, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Navigant Consulting has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 10.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

