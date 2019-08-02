NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NCR updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,461. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Get NCR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.