Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 5.1%

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, 19,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 17,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDBKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nedbank Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

