Needham & Company LLC Trims Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Target Price to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC to $340.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $317.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.58.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $272.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.81. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $529,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,178 shares of company stock valued at $54,164,670. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5,486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.