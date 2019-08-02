Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 4.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

