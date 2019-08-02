Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Ctrip.Com International makes up about 3.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,629,000 after buying an additional 3,805,273 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,885,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,953,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,508,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,594,000 after buying an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,487,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,690,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

CTRP stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.