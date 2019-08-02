Nepsis Inc. Sells 5,027 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Nepsis Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,760 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,195 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Exelon by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 625,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

