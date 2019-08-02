Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 115 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a CHF 106 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 104.72.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

