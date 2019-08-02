Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $211.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $151.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $762.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.10 million to $816.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 34,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,608,643.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 15,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,458,510.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,687. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,171,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 103,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,677. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.27 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.