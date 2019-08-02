New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million.

New Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 232,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,719. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in New Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in New Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,274,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,710 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in New Gold by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,753,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 710,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 869,761 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in New Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,529,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 433,839 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

