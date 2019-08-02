New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.34. New Gold shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 10,884,530 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in New Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in New Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,274,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,710 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in New Gold by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,753,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 710,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in New Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 869,761 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in New Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,529,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 433,839 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.