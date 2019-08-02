New Hope (ASX:NHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.51 ($1.78) and last traded at A$2.51 ($1.78), with a volume of 3095137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.56 ($1.82).

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.63.

New Hope Company Profile (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

