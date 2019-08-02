NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger accounts for about 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.53.

GWW stock opened at $275.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

W W Grainger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

