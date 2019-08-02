NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Nlight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nlight by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,046,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nlight by 1,201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,026,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,434 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Nlight by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Nlight by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,514,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nlight by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $114,047.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $125,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,370 shares of company stock valued at $388,287 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LASR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $573.66 million, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nlight to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

