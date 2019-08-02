NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

