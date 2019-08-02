NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.90 for the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.07. 68,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

