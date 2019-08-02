NEXT Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.15 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00014923 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $79.15 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.00923744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000500 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

