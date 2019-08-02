Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextGen exited the fiscal first quarter on a dull note, with earnings and revenues missing the consensus mark. However, the company witnessed significant deal-size growth in the quarter under review. Solid bookings growth in the quarter deserves a mention as well. Impressive rates of client addition have worked well for NextGen. Expansion in operating margin is an added positive. On the flip side, the company’s Recurring and Software, Hardware and Other non-recurring revenues were soft in the quarter under review. The company’s top line also fell on a year-over-year basis. Significant contraction in gross margin raises concern. Slashed guidance for fiscal 2020 raises concern as well. Additionally, NextGen faces stiff rivalry in the MedTech space. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXGN. ValuEngine downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $364,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,675,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 906,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

