NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGOV. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $22.63. 1,910,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,572. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of NIC by 477.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.