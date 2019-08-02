Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $596,218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $190.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.