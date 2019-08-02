Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $99.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

