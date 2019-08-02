Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

