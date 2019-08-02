Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $8,250.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00268299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.01409529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

