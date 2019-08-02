Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

SWK traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

