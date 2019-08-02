Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 334.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.65.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $287.66 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

