Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 2,100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 4,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.83. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

