Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 584,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,091,000 after purchasing an additional 301,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $199.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

In related news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,945,224.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.36.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.