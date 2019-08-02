Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.10. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,752.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.