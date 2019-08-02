Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

ELAN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

