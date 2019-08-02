NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading Down 2.4%

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

