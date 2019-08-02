Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,856.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 175,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.12.

Shares of CF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 36,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

