Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,397,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,504.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,924. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 90,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.58. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

