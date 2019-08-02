Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 917,454 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,276,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 819,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,106. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

