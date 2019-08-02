Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,519,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,974,000 after acquiring an additional 124,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,480,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.17. 6,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

