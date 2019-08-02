Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $4,868,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.