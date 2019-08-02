Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,016 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $127,565,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $112,085,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $15,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,848,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,916,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

KSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 136,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.