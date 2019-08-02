Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $57,270.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

LSI traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.37% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

