NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total transaction of $3,884,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,902,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,342.38, for a total transaction of $10,027,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $380,262,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $70,869,876. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $16.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,403.97. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,397.94. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,040.71 and a twelve month high of $3,582.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $49.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3,467.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,440.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

