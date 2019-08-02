NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,863,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,648. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $442,532.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

