Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBL. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

NBL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 6,032,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,656. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,299,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $823,491,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Noble Energy by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,352,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $344,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Noble Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 528,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

