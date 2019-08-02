Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.55. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 15,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

