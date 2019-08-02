Nomura Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $380.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.71.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $384.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.49. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $417.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

