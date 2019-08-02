Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman John Wade Alexander Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $38,184.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Wade Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, John Wade Alexander sold 780 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $12,402.00.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1,200.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

