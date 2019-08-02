Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NWHUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2019

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 650 shares of the company traded hands.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

