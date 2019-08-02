Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of BMV:SPTM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.33. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.46.

