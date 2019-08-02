Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,697. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.