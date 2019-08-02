Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 726,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 162,084 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 471,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 377,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the period.

Shares of FTA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.54. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.00.

