Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $72.31. 110,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,947. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.08.

