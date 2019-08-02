NULS Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, QBTC and Bit-Z. NULS has a total market cap of $38.37 million and $2.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00268933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.01442741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,293,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,691,776 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinBene, ChaoEX, OKEx, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

